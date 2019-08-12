Mattress thrown from West Loop high-rise nearly hits man

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Investigators are trying to find out who threw a mattress out a window in the West Loop, nearly hitting a person on the street Sunday night.The incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. in the 500-block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said. Someone apparently tossed the mattress out a window of the Presidential Towers and it landed on the sidewalk.A man called police and said it nearly hit him. No one was injured and building security took the mattress, police said. Further details were not available.