Mattress thrown from West Loop high-rise nearly hits man

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Investigators are trying to find out who threw a mattress out a window in the West Loop, nearly hitting a person on the street Sunday night.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. in the 500-block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said. Someone apparently tossed the mattress out a window of the Presidential Towers and it landed on the sidewalk.

A man called police and said it nearly hit him. No one was injured and building security took the mattress, police said. Further details were not available.
