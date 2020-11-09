Society

Mayor Lightfoot cuts ribbon on The Terminal urban workspace in Humboldt Park | Watch Live

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new urban workspace called The Terminal is coming to Humboldt Park.

The Terminal will be a campus for "markers, creatives and innovators," Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said.

The project is being developed on an expansive 100-year-old property on Kostner Avenue.

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Lori LIghtfoot speaks at the opening of The Terminal ubran workspace in Humboldt Park.



"As our City continues to respond to the economic impact of COVID-19, we must ensure that our communities-especially those that have been historically under-invested-have the resources they need to revitalize their local economies," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Thanks to partners like the IBT Group LLC and Mansueto Office, we will be able to make this goal a reality and transform vacant, deteriorating buildings into high-quality open workspaces for local Humboldt Park creatives and innovators. This is exactly the kind of public-private sector collaboration and development that our communities need to recover, grow and thrive."

As part of the project, developer IBT Group, LLC plans to build a 250,000 square foot space on 6.9 acres.

The project is an INVEST/South/West corridor. The INVEST South/West project was announced in October 2019 to help for the long-term revitalization of ten underinvested neighborhoods on the South and West sides.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagohumboldt parklori lightfootbusiness
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker to announce Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations for IL Regions 5,7,8; 10,573 new cases reported
Biden cheers COVID-19 vaccine progress, says masks still a must
Pregnant woman found dead inside burning home
2 killed in Algonquin home ID'd; suspect arrested in Colorado
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after less than 2 years
43 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
Show More
Several Chicago connections to Biden's COVID-19 advisory board
Man, 22, charged in shooting death of Chicago-born rapper King Von
Mpower the Night goes virtual
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Chicago Weather: Windy with mix of sun, clouds and record warmth Monday
More TOP STORIES News