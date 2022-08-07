WATCH: Mayor Lori Lightfoot dances to 'Cha Cha Slide' at back-to-school bash

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot danced to the Cha Cha Slide at a CPS back-to-school bash Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is giving new meaning to the term "light foot."

She was caught on camera Saturday having fun.

The mayor joined in the summer fun, dancing to the "Cha Cha Slide" at the Back to School Bash at Chopin Park celebrating the last few days of summer before gearing up for the start of school.

