WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

WATCH: Mayor Lori Lightfoot dances to 'Cha Cha Slide' at back-to-school bash

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
11 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot danced to the Cha Cha Slide at a CPS back-to-school bash Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is giving new meaning to the term "light foot."

She was caught on camera Saturday having fun.

VIDEO: Mayor Rahm Emanuel busts a move at South Side music festival

The mayor joined in the summer fun, dancing to the "Cha Cha Slide" at the Back to School Bash at Chopin Park celebrating the last few days of summer before gearing up for the start of school.

RELATED: CPS Back-to-School Bashes return to 10 Chicago locations ahead of 1st day of class

Upcoming CPS Back-To-School Bashes include:

  • Aug 9, Fenger Academy HS, 11220 S Wallace St, Chicago, Il 60628
  • Aug 10, Chicago Vocational HS, 2100 E 87th St, Chicago, Il 60617
  • Aug 11, Michele Clark HS, 5101 W Harrison St, Chicago, Il 60644

    • SEE ALSO: Illinois sales tax holiday to help families save on back-to-school shopping | See qualifying items

    Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.