Mayor Lightfoot 'disappointed' with CPS COVID-19 testing rollout

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is "disappointed" with the rollout for COVID-19 testing Chicago Public Schools students and staff.But she said she's confident it will improve.CPS officials have delayed the full implementation of its testing plan saying it will not be in place until the end of September. That's more than a month after students have returned to schools in person, five days a week without any capacity limits.Monday night the mayor spoke to WTTW's Chicago Tonight about the testing effort."I am disappointed in the way that this has been rolled out. This is not a mystery anymore. We know how to do contact tracing, we know how to do case investigation and we have to make sure that CPS is using the tools at its disposal to do just that."Nearly 500 students have tested positive for COVID-19 this school year potentially exposing as many as 9,600 students, according to CPS data.The mayor said she is confident the testing process will improve because the city's health commissioner and her team is on the case and they are helping to build up the infrastructure with cps to do better case investigation and contact tracing.Meanwhile at 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Chicago Teachers Union said they plan to host a Zoom rally called "Speak Out For Safety." The virtual event is open to all parents and educators who want to share their first-hand experiences about what they have seen so far this year when it comes to COVID safety conditions.