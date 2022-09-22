WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Mayor Lori Lightfoot to host 'Let's Talk Healing, Chicago' summit

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
1 hour ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will host a day-long program Thursday focused on healing the community through policy and the arts.

The "Let's Talk Healing, Chicago: The Year of Healing Summit" offers a space for conversations with community leaders to build a road map toward transforming the community.

The summit is programmed to explore the city's work in racial healing and transformation across three pillars: reflect on our past, reclaim our present, reimagine our future.

The event will showcase healing work taking place both in government and the community. It will also feature performances from local artists, presentations from the city and reflections from community leaders.

All are encouraged to participate in this virtual event. The program starts at 9 a.m.

For more information and to register, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.