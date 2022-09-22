Mayor Lori Lightfoot to host 'Let's Talk Healing, Chicago' summit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will host a day-long program Thursday focused on healing the community through policy and the arts.

The "Let's Talk Healing, Chicago: The Year of Healing Summit" offers a space for conversations with community leaders to build a road map toward transforming the community.

The summit is programmed to explore the city's work in racial healing and transformation across three pillars: reflect on our past, reclaim our present, reimagine our future.

The event will showcase healing work taking place both in government and the community. It will also feature performances from local artists, presentations from the city and reflections from community leaders.

All are encouraged to participate in this virtual event. The program starts at 9 a.m.

For more information and to register, click here.