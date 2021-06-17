Health & Fitness

Mayor Lori Lightfoot to declare racism a public health crisis in Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Black lives are shorter in Chicago, according to new report

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will make an announcement Thursday declaring racism a public health crisis in Chicago.

Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady for the announcement.

The announcement comes after CDPH released a study earlier this week showing Black Chicagoans have a shorter life expectancy.

RELATED: Black Chicagoans have shorter life expectancy, Chicago Dept. of Public Health report finds

Black lives are shorter in the city. On average in 2017 Blacks in the city lived 71.4 years, while non-Blacks lived 80.6 years.

The report listed the factors of the gap as chronic diseases, homicides, infant mortality, HIV, flu and other infections and opioid overdoses.

To view the report, click The State of Health for Blacks in Chicago.
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagolooplori lightfootracismafrican americansrace in america
