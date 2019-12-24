Maywood elderly couple's deaths investigated as murder-suicide

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in west suburban Maywood said the deaths of an elderly couple are being investigated as a murder-suicide.Police said they were called Monday shortly after 1 p.m. to a home in the 1600-block of 16th Avenue for a shooting victim. When they arrived they found 80-year-old Margaret Saffold dead from multiple gunshot wounds, and her husband, 76-year-old James Delane, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.The Maywood Police Department is investigating their deaths as a murder suicide. If you have any information about this incident, contact police at 708-450-4440.