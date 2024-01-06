MCA Chicago bringing art to younger audiences

CHICAGO (WLS) -- MCA Chicago is planning a special Three Kings Day celebration for refugee children. It's part of a partnership with the Mexican Consulate in Chicago.

"This is in fact part of a larger initiative to connect with the Latino community and other communities through meaningful connections," said Director of Media Relations Manuel Venegas.

"Some of these children don't have their parents, don't have loved ones, and Three Kings Day is a very important celebrated holiday," said Manager of Learning, Students and Families Mayra Cecilia Palafox. "I really wanted that to happen at the museum."

The museum has family days once a month. The goal is to engage with younger audiences. Admission is free to attendees.

"Each month, they're a thematic different program," said Palafox.

You can learn more about family days here.