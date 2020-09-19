McCook Police Chief Mario DePasquale indicted on federal extortion charges

MCCOOK, Ill. (WLS) -- McCook Police Chief Mario DePasquale has been indicted on federal extortion charges in the same investigation as former McCook Mayor Jeffrey Tobolski.Prosecutors said the two worked together to shake down a restaurant owner who needed city approval to serve alcohol.DePasquale is charged with extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and attempted extortion.According Tobolski's guilty plea agreement, he admitted he took $29,700 in cash from the extortion scheme.Tobolski also admitted he extorted or collected bribes totaling at least $250,000 with at least four other people.Tobolski, who was also a Cook County commissioner, could face up to 14 years in prison under preliminary sentencing guidelines.But in court, prosecutors said that he is cooperating with the investigation and could get a reduced sentence.The FBI raided McCook Village Hall last September. Tobolski resigned in March.