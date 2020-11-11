veterans day

McDonald's, Chicago police join together for 20th annual Turkey and Sides Giveaway on Veterans Day

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Chicago Police Department and the Black McDonald's Operators Association are joining together Wednesday to kick off the 20th annual Turkey and Sides Giveaway on Veterans Day.

First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter, the Chicago Police Department's highest-ranking veteran, planned to be at the event, dubbed the "Food for the Body and Spirit" turkey and sides giveaway.

RELATED: Chicago area marks Veterans Day with virtual ceremonies, wreath laying

Turkeys and trimmings will be given away for free and are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the McDonald's, located at 6900 S. Lafayette Ave. in Chicago. The event started at 8 a.m.

Veterans will receive VIP treatment, with a dedicated line for expedited service, organizers said.

RELATED: Veterans Day 2020 deals include free donuts at Dunkin', meals at White Castle

McDonald's has also arranged to provide veterans with gloves, hats and mugs, as a thank you for their service. Those who attend must show proof of military service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagogrand crossingmcdonald'sveteransveterans dayfree foodmcdonaldschicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VETERANS DAY
Chicago area marks Veterans Day with virtual ceremonies, wreath laying
Veterans Day deals include free Dunkin', Red Lobster
US veterans to receive free lifetime passes to national parks
Woman gives back to hungry veterans with home-cooked meals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tier 2 restrictions in effect in 4 suburban counties; IL reports 12,623 new COVID-19 case
Chicago-area storms usher in cold conditions, leave damage behind
Chicago unveils new COVID-19 color-coded travel order
Veterans Day deals include free Dunkin', Red Lobster
SPONSORED: Chicago area veterans ready to excel in civilian workforce
Chicago area marks Veterans Day with virtual ceremonies, wreath laying
Trump to make 1st public appearance since election called for Biden
Show More
350K Ring doorbell cameras recalled for fire risk
Hurricane Eta tracks toward second landfall in Florida
CTA Blue Line train derails near Harlem
Chicago Weather: Sunny but much colder Wednesday
Former Evanston Township HS basketball star fatally shot in Rogers Park: police
More TOP STORIES News