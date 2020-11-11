McDonald's, Chicago police join together for 20th annual Turkey and Sides Giveaway on Veterans Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Chicago Police Department and the Black McDonald's Operators Association are joining together Wednesday to kick off the 20th annual Turkey and Sides Giveaway on Veterans Day.
First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter, the Chicago Police Department's highest-ranking veteran, planned to be at the event, dubbed the "Food for the Body and Spirit" turkey and sides giveaway.
Turkeys and trimmings will be given away for free and are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the McDonald's, located at 6900 S. Lafayette Ave. in Chicago. The event started at 8 a.m.
Veterans will receive VIP treatment, with a dedicated line for expedited service, organizers said.
McDonald's has also arranged to provide veterans with gloves, hats and mugs, as a thank you for their service. Those who attend must show proof of military service.
