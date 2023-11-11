Veterans Day 2023: Black McDonald's Operators Associations holiday meal giveaway in Chicago Heights

The Black McDonalds Operators Association is honoring veterans with a turkey giveaway at five McDonald's locations in Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

Turkey giveaway happening from 8 a.m. until supplies run out

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill., (WLS) -- Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away but the season of giving is well underway in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Saturday is the last day of the Black McDonald's Operators Association Holiday Season of Giving Back. This is the 23rd year of the holiday food giveaway.

It provides turkeys, sides and more for families and veterans in need this season.

And on this Veteran's Day, those who show proof of military service will be treated to VIP service to receive a free holiday meal pack.

The Black McDonalds Operators Association is giving out 2,500 turkeys across five McDonald's locations in Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

With the weather getting colder, families will also receive a free pair of gloves and a hat.

The giveaway takes place at the McDonald's located at 19767 S. Halsted from 8 a.m. until supplies run out.