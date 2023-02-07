MCU descends on LA for new 'Ant-Man' premiere and 'The Wasp' flies in for some fun

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- A few favorite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have returned to the superhero spotlight.

Paul Rudd reprises his role as Scott Lang (Ant-Man, of course) with Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp.

At the film's premiere in Westwood, Los Angeles, Lilly reflected on the fact that even though she didn't chase it, stardom found her and never let her go.

"You're right, I really didn't," she said with a laugh. "The fact that I'm here tonight even invited to this party is absurd."

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" promises action, heart, and visual effects move lovers have never seen before.

Lilly also promises a lot of surprises from her co-stars.

"I think you're going to see a lot of Michelle Pfeiffer, which you haven't seen before, which is really fun," she said. "You're going to see Kang the Conqueror, which you haven't seen before and Jonathan Majors is 'major' in that role. I think there's just a lot of really beautiful relationship moments in this story, and I think because this is a family story, the stakes get really high."

Lilly reflected on what being part of the MCU has meant to her career and how she spends her "real life."

"The truth is, when I was launched into fame on 'Lost' and it became an international phenomenon, it prepared me for everything," she said. "I've still never been more spun out by a fandom's reaction than I was on 'Lost' so all of this is my comfort zone. These are my people! The Comic-Con fans ... that's my clan."

Director Peyton Reed once again leads the cast in the third part of the trilogy.

"We got to make a third 'Ant-man', a trilogy, we're thrilled," said Reed. "We wanted to go in some different directions, and we went really big. It's epic, but also small because it's in the quantum realm, and we loved the idea of being able to progress Scott Lang's character. His daughter is now 18 years old, not a little girl anymore. That's a big part of our story, the father-daughter relationship."

Rudd spoke to the on-screen relationship with is daughter, who is also now a young adult.

"We missed a lot of time together. There's the thing of wanting to be a parents, but then there's the part that makes Scott have to put on a suit!"

"It's about work life balance," said Reed.

"That's a good way to put it. He's constantly struggling with that work life balance," laughed Rudd.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" his theaters Friday, Feb. 17.