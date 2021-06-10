Personal Finance

Mega Millions winning ticket for $56M jackpot sold at Crestwood, IL gas station

Lottery win is largest in Illinois since 2017
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
How does the lottery jackpot grow?

CRESTWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- If you bought a lottery ticket lately in the south suburbs, you might just want to check that ticket.

A $56 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Citgo at 13830 South Pulaski in Crestwood.

The winning numbers for last Tuesday's drawing were 9-22-39-41-54 and Mega Ball 19.

Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win

This is the largest lottery jackpot won in Illinois since 2017. The gas station also gets a prize.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball are 1 in 302,575,350. Tickets are sold in 45 states and the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are at 11 p.m. (ET) every Tuesday and Friday.
