Mega Millions winning ticket for $56M jackpot sold at Crestwood, IL gas station

CRESTWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- If you bought a lottery ticket lately in the south suburbs, you might just want to check that ticket.
A $56 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Citgo at 13830 South Pulaski in Crestwood.
The winning numbers for last Tuesday's drawing were 9-22-39-41-54 and Mega Ball 19.
This is the largest lottery jackpot won in Illinois since 2017. The gas station also gets a prize.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball are 1 in 302,575,350. Tickets are sold in 45 states and the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Drawings are at 11 p.m. (ET) every Tuesday and Friday.
