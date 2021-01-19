Melania Trump asks Americans to 'choose love' in her farewell

SEE RELATED STORY: Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
In Melania's farewell video, she talked a lot about kindness and also discussed how Americans should not resort to violence.
A Farewell Message from @FLOTUS: https://t.co/4sHlWW9Wep— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 18, 2021
First, she thanked fellow Americans for being an inspiration to her as many have uplifted "communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace."
Many people would agree kindness is something the country needs after experiencing a year that was draining in more ways than one.
With the coronavirus pandemic essentially dictating the kind of year everyone would be forced to have, many Americans experienced a lot of heartache and sickness.
"We grieve for the families who have lost a loved one due to the pandemic," she said. "In the midst of this hardship, we have seen the best of America shine through."
Despite the year Americans had, many people still came together. Melania listed just some of the many ways the country came together, including health care professionals working to save lives and neighbors helping neighbors.
While a lot of good showed through some of the toughest times, Americans would also argue they experienced a series of hardships and indescribable pain already on top of bad times.
"Be passionate in everything you do but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified," Melania said.
Following the Capitol riots, the first lady said she was disappointed by the deadly riot by supporters of President Donald Trump.
While she did not specify what violence she was referring to in her farewell, 2020 also saw a lot of violence, particularly involving opposition with the Black Lives Matter movement, especially after George Floyd's death.
Following her message about violence, Melania noted the Be Best initiative she launched as first lady. The initiative focuses on some of the major issues facing children today, with the goal of encouraging children to be their best.
As the legacy of #BeBest comes to a close at the @WhiteHouse, we must continue to give a voice to our Nation's children & the issues that impact their lives. It's the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best & it's those values that will carry on its mission. pic.twitter.com/fRBTWphmlj— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 15, 2021
"As I say farewell to my role as First Lady, it is my sincere hope that every American will do their part to teach our children what it means to Be Best," she said. "I ask parents to educate your children about the courageous and selfless heroes who worked and sacrificed to make this country the land of the free. And to lead by example and care for others in your community. It is our duty as adults and parents to ensure that children have the best opportunities to lead fulfilling and healthy lives."
She invited everyone to be an ambassador of Be Best in an effort to focus on what unites the country rather than working to add division.
"Always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself," she added. "Together, as one national family, we can continue to be the light of hope for future generations and carry on America's legacy of raising our nation to greater heights through our spirit of courage, goodness and faith."
"You will be in my heart forever," Melania said in her final farewell words.