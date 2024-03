Chicago pet care company to be featured on 'Shark Tank'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago start-up will be among the business featured in Friday episode of Shark Tank!

Mella Pet Care is located on North Sheffield in Lakeview.

One of Mella's founders, Ben Seidman, joined ABC7 to talk about their product and what prompted them to develop pet care instruments that can be used at home.

Seidman also spoke about why it is important for pet parents to have easy access to the data.