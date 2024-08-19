New and long-running animated shows in the run for major category at the Emmys

"Bob's Burgers" and "The Simpsons" receive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Animated program

LOS ANGELES -- "X-Men '97," "Bob's Burgers" and "The Simpsons" are in the running to take home the big win, Outstanding Animated Program.

The Marvel mutants show recently premiered on Disney+ continuing the story left off from the 1992-1997 original series.

"The Simpsons" is no stranger to Emmy nods, receiving over 100 nominations and 37 wins during the past 35 seasons. In addition to the nod for Outstanding Animated Program, Hank Azaria who voices "Moe Szyslak" is nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance this year.

Alex Borstein who plays "Lois Griffin" on "Family Guy", is also nominated in that category. Borstein has voiced the character since 1999, and this marks her 11th nomination with a previous win for the same category in 2018.

"Bob's Burgers" has previously been nominated for Outstanding Animated Program 12 times before taking the award in 2014 and 2017.

The 2024 Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC Station.