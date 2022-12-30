WATCH LIVE

Fire in downtown Mendota, IL damages storefronts, pet shop

Mendota, Illinois located about 90 miles southwest of Chicago in LaSalle County

Friday, December 30, 2022 3:35PM
MENDOTA, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire in Mendota, Illinois damaged several storefronts and a pet shop in the city's downtown area Friday morning, Mendota fire officials said.

The fire started in an upstairs apartment in the 700-block of Illinois Avenue and spread to several properties on the block, officials said.

Several vacant storefronts were damaged, and a pet shop on the block was most affected. It was a total loss, fire officials said.

All animals made it out safely, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported, but some buildings will likely need to be demolished, fire officials said.

Several other municipalities assisted Mendota fire crews, due to the fast-moving blaze.

Fire crews were still on the scene about 8:45 a.m.

Mendota is about 90 miles southwest of Chicago, in LaSalle County.

