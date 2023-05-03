How parents can spot signs of mental health problems in teens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a doctor joined ABC7 to talk about how to spot signs of possible problems and how to help.

A recent survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that one third of high school girls in the United States have seriously considered attempting suicide.

Fifty seven percent of girls reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless. That's compared to 14 percent of high school boys.

However, In the United States, nearly four times as many males die of suicide than females, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The CDC says suicide rates for young males rose significantly between 2020 and 2021.

Doctor Kelli Johnson is dean of the School of Psychology and Behavioral Sciences at National Louis University. She joins ABC7 Wednesday morning.

Some parents and caretakers may wonder what is so-called "typical" teenage withdrawal from family and moodiness - and what could be a sign of trouble.

Dr. Johnson said warning signs include:

- Complete loss of interest

- Disengagement with long-term friendships

-Disruption of eating and/or sleep cycles

-Sudden loss of energy

-Threat of self-harm

Dr. Johnson's tips for starting a meaningful conversation with a child include:

- Stress that this is a safe space

- Reference observed changes in non-judgmental way

- Make it clear you are willing to find support