Raising awareness around World Teen Mental Wellness Day

Saturday marks World Teen Mental Wellness Day.

It's meant as a time to raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by school-age children.

A survey of youth collected by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2021 found increasing mental health challenges, experiences of violence and suicidal thoughts and behavior among all teens.

Rates were higher among girls and teens identifying as LGBTQ+.

This is why experts say now is the right time to have conversations with children.

Middle school in particular is an important time to have these conversations.

A helpful resource is the website Sounditouttogether.org. It has free tips, conversation starters and tools to help.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .