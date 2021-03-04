hospital closing

Mercy Hospital enters deal that could keep Bronzeville facility open

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A not-for-profit corporation may be taking over Mercy Hospital.

Insight Chicago, which is affiliated with two Michigan hospitals, has entered into an non-binding agreement to buy the hospital.

If approved, Insight would operate Mercy as a full-service, acute care hospital.

Mercy Hospital filed for bankruptcy last month. The hospital's owner, Trinity Health, had applied with the state to open Mercy as an outpatient clinic, but was denied.

SEE ALSO | Mercy Hospital's bankruptcy filing disappoints community leaders

Under its $13 million proposal, the clinic would have provided the neighborhood with services like urgent care, X-rays and CT scans.

Community activists said turning the hospital into a clinic would negatively impact the health of the surrounding neighborhood.

The same board sided with community members back in December when it unanimously voted to deny Trinity's application to close Mercy this year.

The Bronzeville neighborhood hospital is Chicago's oldest, serving mostly low-income residents, the elderly and people of color.

The next closest hospital is several miles away. Its closure would create what the community calls a "health care desert" on the South Side.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagobronzevillemedicalhospital closingbankruptcybusinesshospitalhealth carejobs
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOSPITAL CLOSING
Mercy Hospital's bankruptcy filing disappoints community leaders
Chicago's oldest hospital files for bankruptcy
Trinity Health denied attempt to turn Mercy Hospital into clinic
Unanimous vote keeps Mercy Hospital open
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 mass vaccination sites open for appointments Thursday
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
A string of family deaths surround tragedy of Lori Vallow's children
Abortion concerns prompt archdiocese warning on J&J COVID vaccine
Lyft driver shot in attempted carjacking on West Side: police
Marengo gas station worker shot in armed robbery speaks out
With Biden's backing, Dems revive bill to overhaul policing
Show More
3rd man accuses Fr. Pfleger of sexual abuse
$35 bowl from yard sale turns out to be artifact worth up to $500K
Rep. Robin Kelly elected new head of Illinois Democratic Party
High school sports referees in short supply as seasons start again
IL congressman introduces bill to help gyms struggling in pandemic
More TOP STORIES News