3-year-old boy fatally shot in Merrillville, Indiana, police say

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- A toddler was fatally shot in Northwest Indiana on Monday evening, police said.

Merrillville police said they responded to the 3100 block of West 79th Place around 5:45 p.m.

Medics arrived on the scene first, and started working on the victim, a 3-year-old boy in an ambulance before transporting him to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The child was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the shooting appears to be accidental, but did not immediately provide further details about the circumstances leading up to the gunfire.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective E. Meyer at Emeyer@merrillville.in.gov or 219-769-3531 ext 354. Anonymous tips can be sent to investigations@merrillville.in.gov.

Further information was not immediately available.