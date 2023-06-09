2 shot, 1 fatally, outside NW Indiana Menards store: Merrillville Police Department

Two people were shot, one fatally, outside a Menards in Merrillville, Indiana Thursday, police said. The incident took place on Mississippi Street.

Police said neither victim was Merrillville, IN Menards employee

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, outside a northwest Indiana Menards Thursday morning, Merrillville police said.

Police responded about 11:15 a.m. to the 6400-block of Mississippi Street in Merrillville for a reported gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot near the Menards entrance.

He was later flown to a Chicago-based hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

Police also found a female victim who had been shot and killed in the area.

No further information on the victims was immediately released.

Police said they were not Menards employees.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merrillville police.