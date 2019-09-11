Message in a bottle helps rescue family trapped on California camping trip

A message in a bottle helped rescue a family stranded during a camping trip in central California.

When Curtis Whitson led his family to a gorge in June, the 44-year-old expected a rope would be there to let them down. But there was no rope.

Whitson, his girlfriend and 13-year-old son had no cell phone service and were trapped above a 40-foot waterfall.

In that act of desperation and perhaps inspiration, the family made an "S.O.S" sign out of rocks and Whitson scratched out the word 'Help' on his water bottle.

On a receipt inside, he wrote: "We are stuck at the waterfall - get help please."

That message in a bottle found its way to hikers downstream. They alerted authorities who launched a chopper.

The helicopter found the trio sleeping next to the "S.O.S." sign.

The family said it hadn't seen a single person during their three-day trip so they were shocked when saw the California Highway Patrol chopper just hours after tossing the plastic bottle over the waterfall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiarescueu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged after 1 killed, 1 injured in Crystal Lake hit-and-run
2 shot, including woman inside South Side home, in drive-by shooting captured on video
LIVE: US marks 18th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Remembering 9/11: List of local, public memorials
New federal report reviews Aurora police response to mass shooting
Parents say final goodbye to 5-month-old daughter, her organs donated
ISP: Person shot on Eisenhower Expressway, outbound lanes reopen
Show More
Firefighter killed on 9/11 identified 18 years later
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, muggy with late storms Wednesday
Wisconsin man accused in illegal THC vaping cartridge scheme
9/11 survivor shares story with students ahead of 18th anniversary
2 killed in Toledo, Ohio cargo plane crash
More TOP STORIES News