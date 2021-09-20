Metallica Chicago: Rock band announces surprise concert in Wrigleyville Monday night

The rock band is set to play at Metro Chicago on Clark Street at 6 p.m. Monday, according to the band's officials website.
"THAT was way too much fun last week as we finally played in front of real live fans for the first time in over two years in our hometown of San Francisco. So why not do it again?? This time we're in Chicago and we'll be hitting the stage at the storied Metro on Clark Street tonight... our first time back there since 1983!!"
The surprise announcement sent fans rushing to the venue to snag their spot before tickets sold out.
Chicago is ready!! Wristbands for tonight's gig at the @MetroChicago are SOLD OUT! See ya in a few hours. pic.twitter.com/s19SjFY4s8— Metallica (@Metallica) September 20, 2021
Wristbands, which are only $20, were only being sold in-person at the Metro Box Office on the city's North Side in Wrigleyville, according to a tweet from Metro.
@Metallica is playing Metro tonight. Stop everything you’re doing and head immediately to our box office.— Metro (@MetroChicago) September 20, 2021
•Proof of vaccination required
•Must be present to purchase a wristband
•One wristband per person
•$20 cash only pic.twitter.com/3oGkwmLhHt
Attendees had to show full proof of vaccination before purchasing their wristband, with the final dose administered no less than 14 days ago, the venue said.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8:30 p.m.