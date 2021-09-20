Metallica Chicago: Rock band announces surprise concert in Wrigleyville Monday night

The show sold out by 3 p.m., the band announced on Twitter

Metallica performs during the 2008 MTV Latin Video Music Awards at the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday Oct. 16, 2008. ((AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini))

CHICAGO -- Rock-N-Roll fans were surprised Monday with the announcement that Metallica is back for a concert in the city.

The rock band is set to play at Metro Chicago on Clark Street at 6 p.m. Monday, according to the band's officials website.

"THAT was way too much fun last week as we finally played in front of real live fans for the first time in over two years in our hometown of San Francisco. So why not do it again?? This time we're in Chicago and we'll be hitting the stage at the storied Metro on Clark Street tonight... our first time back there since 1983!!"

The surprise announcement sent fans rushing to the venue to snag their spot before tickets sold out.



Wristbands, which are only $20, were only being sold in-person at the Metro Box Office on the city's North Side in Wrigleyville, according to a tweet from Metro.



Attendees had to show full proof of vaccination before purchasing their wristband, with the final dose administered no less than 14 days ago, the venue said.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
Authorities swarm Laundrie family home in Gabby Petito case
Mayor Lightfoot proposes 2022 budget
CPD gives update on fatal police-involved shooting in Englewood | LIVE
Woman tells GMA she picked up Brian Laundrie as hitchhiker
DePaul University student stabbed during robbery in Lincoln Park: CPD
IL reports 2,198 COVID cases, 16 deaths
Pfizer says COVID vaccine safe, effective for kids 5-11
Show More
Anthony 'AJ' Johnson, 'Friday' actor and comedian, has died
TIMELINE: What happened to Gabby Petito?
Trump CFO's lawyer says he suspects more indictments on way
Expectant mom on life support survives COVID with pregnancy intact
Chicago Weather: Muggy with a few showers Monday
More TOP STORIES News