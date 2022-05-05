Eta meteor shower, remnants of Halley's Comet, could be visible this week

CHICAGO -- If you take a look outside right before dawn this week, you could spot a meteor.The Eta Aquariids meteor shower is currently active.The American Meteor Society predicts it peaked around midnight on Thursday.But it should still be visible on Friday, as well.These meteors are debris from Halley's Comet, which is only visible to earth every 76 years. The last time the comet was spotted in our sky was in 1986, and it won't appear again until 2061,NASA said they travel 148,000 mph, and produce glowing "trains" that remain in the sky for several seconds.