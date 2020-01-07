drug bust

Routine traffic stop leads to 3 men, 2 pounds of meth off the streets

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Three men are behind bars after authorities discovered "a significant amount of drugs" while conducting a routine traffic stop Tuesday night in Indiana.

Officials say the men were initially pulled over for a speeding violation on I-69 just south of Markle. Indiana State Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post summoned a K-9 to assist that quickly indicated a positive alert for the presence of illegal substances inside the vehicle.

Troopers said a follow-up search discovered an estimated two pounds of methamphetamine, an estimated half-gram of cocaine, a loaded 9mm handgun, and over $2,000 in cash.

The driver, 31-year-old Pablo Alejandro Sanchez-Icedo, and his two passengers, 21-year-old Atta I. Atiya and 26-year-old Moudassir Saleh Ibrahim, were arrested and charged with several felony drug related offenses.

The three were transported to the Huntington County Jail.

Pablo Alejandro Sanchez-Icedo (31yrs old) from Glendale, Arizona


Atta I. Atiya (21yrs old) from Indianapolis, IN


Moudassir Saleh Ibrahim (26yrs old) from Fort Wayne, IN

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianaarrestdrug busttraffic stop
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
$1M worth of heroin labeled 'coronavirus' bio-hazard seized in drug bust
More than 5 tons of cocaine seized in Costa Rica
'Tremendous' amount of drugs seized at NYC storage facility
Couple busted with more than $4M worth of meth during traffic stop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News