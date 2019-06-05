Metra BNSF service disrupted after pedestrian hit by train

Metra Alert BNSF - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Belmont, train striking a pedestrian — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) June 5, 2019

Service on the Metra BNSF line has been disrupted after a train hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning.Metra said a train scheduled to arrive in Aurora at 11:53 a.m. was stopped after striking a pedestrian near the Belmont Station in Downers Grove.All inbound and outbound service on the BNSF line was initially halted near the Belmont Station. Shortly after 12 p.m., Metra said trains were operating again about 40 to 50 minutes behind schedule.Further details on the person who was struck were not immediately available.