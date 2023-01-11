UP-N trains stopped after Metra pedestrian incident near Ravenswood

Metra alerts were issued Wednesday morning after a UP-N train hit a pedestrian near Ravenswood. Delays are expected.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Inbound and outbound Metra Union Pacific North trains were stopped Wednesday morning after a train hit a pedestrian near Ravenswood, the commuter rail said.

Train No. 307 hit a pedestrian sometime before 7:25 a.m. near the Chicago North Side neighborhood, Metra tweeted.

Metra said the individual was in an unauthorized area of the tracks.

As a result, extensive delays are expected.

Trains 311, 313 and 315 will not operate. Train No. 319 will accommodate customers. Also, trains 316, 320, 324, 326 and 330 will not operate. Train No. 334 will accommodate customers, Metra said.

Train No. 307 is terminating at Glencoe, and No. 309 is terminating at Clybourn.

No information was immediately available about the condition of the individual who the train hit.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.