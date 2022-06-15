Traffic

Metra service on Southwest Service, Heritage Corridor lines delayed by drawbridge malfunction

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra trains service on several lines has been disrupted Wednesday morning after a drawbridge malfunction.

The malfunction at 14th Street has affected service on the Metra Southwest Service and Heritage Corridor lines. At one point, trains were stopped, but Metra later said trains were operating with 20-25 minute delays.

Metra said the drawbridge malfunction is related to the heat expanding metal, with temperatures again expected in the upper 90s Wednesday.

The tracks are owned by Amtrak, which has crews working to resolve the issue. Crews could be seen spraying water on the tracks to cool them down.
