Metra Electric Line 103rd Street/Rosemoor station to close for rebuild

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Sunday, November 19, 2023 2:25PM
The Metra Electric Line's 103rd Street/Rosemoor Station will close for construction Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Monday, a South Side Metra Electric line station will close for a full reconstruction.

The 103rd Street/Rosemoor station will be out of service for 7-12 months.

Crews are rebuilding the station to include enclosed, ADA-accessible street-level entrances and lobbies with elevators; new stairs and headhouses; new composite deck platforms; and new lighting and signage.

This is part of the Metra-Electric's multi-million dollar plan to transform all 13 stations on the line. Similar work is underway at the 147th Street/Sibley Boulevard station, which is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

