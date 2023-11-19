Metra Electric Line 103rd Street/Rosemoor station to close for rebuild

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Monday, a South Side Metra Electric line station will close for a full reconstruction.

The 103rd Street/Rosemoor station will be out of service for 7-12 months.

Crews are rebuilding the station to include enclosed, ADA-accessible street-level entrances and lobbies with elevators; new stairs and headhouses; new composite deck platforms; and new lighting and signage.

This is part of the Metra-Electric's multi-million dollar plan to transform all 13 stations on the line. Similar work is underway at the 147th Street/Sibley Boulevard station, which is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.