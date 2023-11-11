Metra passes $1.1 billion budget with major fare structure, zone changes for 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra's board just approved major changes to its zoning and fare structure.

The changes are part of the $1.1 billion operating budget for next year.

Starting in 2024, the current 10-zone structure, which is based on distance, will be cut down to four zones.

Zone pricing will change for single-use passes and monthly passes. Metra said in many cases, those prices will be lower than the current cost.

The 10-day ride pass will be replaced with a five-day pass.

Full details on all of the changes can be found on Metra's website.