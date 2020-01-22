Metra Milwaukee District North train strikes semi near Edgebrook station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra Milwaukee District North trains are stopped in both directions after a train struck a semi near Edgebrook Station in Chicago.

Metra officials said train 2135 struck the tractor trailer around 5:40 p.m. Five inbound and outbound trains were affected as of 6 p.m., though that number is expected to grow.

Extensive delays are expected once trains are moving again. The duration of the stoppage is not currently known.

The Chicago Fire Department said no injuries have been reported.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.
