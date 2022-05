GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Metra train struck a vehicle Monday morning, prompting service disruptions on the Milwaukee District North Line.Metra said train #2116 struck a vehicle. Further details on the crash were not immediately available.Metra said the duration of the delays are not known, but customers at the Fox Lake, Ingleside, Long Lake, Round Lake and Grayslake should consider seeking alternate transportation.