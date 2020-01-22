Metra Milwaukee District North train strikes semi near Edgebrook station

CHICAGO -- Metra Milwaukee District North trains are running nearly an hour behind schedule during the evening rush Tuesday after a train struck a semi truck in Edgebrook on the North Side.

The collision happened about 5:30 p.m. near the Edgebrook station at Caldwell Avenue, a Metra spokeswoman said. No injuries have been reported.

Inbound and outbound movement was stopped about 5:45 p.m. due to "a grade crossing accident," Metra said in a tweet.

The train that struck the semi is moving, and service is expected to be up to 55 minutes behind schedule, Metra said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoforest glensemi crashmetra
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News