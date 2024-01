Metra Rock Island line train hits car on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Metra train struck a car, disrupting service on the Rock Island line Tuesday morning.

Metra said Rock Island train #404 hit a vehicle at 111th Street near Marshfield Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department said the car was not occupied when it was struck and the driver is accounted for. No injuries were reported from passengers on the train.

Metra said Rock Island train #300 was stopped due to the crash.