Metra Electric schedule changes proposed, rider input survey open through March 1

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra is making changes to the Electric Line schedule and they want input from riders.

The proposed changes will primarily affect trains arriving or departing from Millennium Station during rush hour periods. Major proposed changes include adding a daily midday outbound suburban express train, cross-platform transfers to and from express trains for Blue Island branch riders during peak periods, improved South Chicago branch service during off-peak times and minor changes to off-peak train departures.

The changes also include making more stops, which will make the train runs slightly longer.

Riders can see the full set of proposed changes by clicking here.

Metra is also seeking input through a survey, which is available until March 1. Click here to access the survey.
