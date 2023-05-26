Metra changing UP-W, UP-NW train schedules

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra has made changes to the Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines schedules taking effect next Tuesday.

According to Metra, "The changes are being made to better match actual operating conditions and create service patterns that provide riders with more options."

To review the new schedules, visit metra.com/alternate-schedules.

