Metra changing UP-W, UP-NW train schedules

By WLS logo
Friday, May 26, 2023 11:03AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra has made changes to the Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines schedules taking effect next Tuesday.

According to Metra, "The changes are being made to better match actual operating conditions and create service patterns that provide riders with more options."

To review the new schedules, visit metra.com/alternate-schedules.

