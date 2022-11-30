Metra UP NW train hits pedestrian in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck by a Metra Union Pacific Northwest train in northwest suburban Arlington Heights Wednesday morning.

Metra said inbound and outbound UP-NW train movement near Arlington Heights has been halted.

Extensive delays are expected.

Arlington Heights police said on Twitter to avoid a railroad crossing at Ridge and Northwest Highway. Ridge is closed at the racks while Northwest Highway remains open.

Further details were not immediately available.