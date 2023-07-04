Video shows massive fight during Levi's Stadium Mexico-Qatar soccer game that critically injured man

A man was stabbed and critically injured in a massive fight at Levi's Stadium during the CONCACAF Gold Cup game between Mexico and Qatar.

On Monday night, the Santa Clara Police Department released two images saying detectives are looking for a man who has been identified as the suspect and a woman who is a person of interest in the stabbing.

According to Santa Clara police, officers responded to the incident just before 9 p.m. and when they arrived they found a man with a "critical" stab wound near his collarbone area. He was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police say based on witness statements and video footage, detectives determined the victim was stabbed during an altercation with the suspect who then fled the scene.

People who saw the fight say it happened toward the end of the game.

Richmond resident Gabriela Ceja went to the game with her boyfriend and friends. She said there were multiple fights, but this was one was the worst.

"At first, I thought it was a fist fight but then saw someone else who was putting, applying pressure on the guy's chest and that's when it hit me that he got stabbed," Ceja said.

Ceja said the fight went on for a couple minutes before law enforcement stepped in. She thinks people should be more conscious of kids and families around.

"These games - we're supposed to enjoy them not leave with sadness or worried about someone's health," Ceja said.

ABC7 reached out to both Levi's Stadium and the CONCACAF Association that organizes the Gold Cup but have not heard back.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25 to 35 years old, with short dark-colored hair, a thin mustache and a thin beard. He was last seen wearing a green-colored Mexican national team soccer jersey. Police say the suspect was with a Hispanic woman with dark-colored hair and a similar Mexican national team soccer jersey.

Santa Clara police say if you recognize the suspect or person of interest to please contact Detective Sergeant Doug Gerbrandt at (408) 615-4823. Those who wish to remain nameless can leave a message on the SCPD Anonymous Tip Line at (408) 615-4TIP (4847).

