Houston voting activist empowering latino voters

"Nothing is going to change with the Latino vote in Texas." It's a remark Angelica Razo often hears but she's on a mission to change that.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Angelica Razo is the Texas state director for Mi Familia Vota, an organization hoping to build the political power and representation for Latinos. It was her own experience growing up in a Mexican migrant family that pushed her to help others.

"I grew up in a mixed status family, which means that, people in my family didn't necessarily have documentation to be in this country legally," Razo said. "It was very, very clear to me at a young age that as a U.S. citizen, just by the mere fact that I was born in this country, I was granted opportunities that people in my immediate family didn't have."

Razo said she was the first person in her family to vote, "I thought that was a really big deal, that the fact that my family had been in this country almost 20 years and no one was able to, to vote on our behalf."

But the experience filled her with mixed emotions. She didn't understand the positions and she didn't know the names on the ballot. Soon she joined Mi Familia Vota and it's been her mission that Latinos are informed and know how important their vote is.

"For Latinos to vote... it's for us to say we are present, we're watching, we're participating, and we deserve the attention. That not just because we're the large, we're the largest population, but because we're showing up and putting people in office with the expectation that they're going to deliver for our community."