6-year-old Florida girl fights off would-be kidnapper by biting him

MIAMI -- A 6-year-old girl in Florida fought off her alleged would-be kidnapper by biting him on the arm and running away.

Lyric, 6, says a man over the weekend approached her and grabbed her while she played outside with her sisters at her apartment complex in Miami.

"I bit him," she told local ABC affiliate WPLG.

The man then slapped her and threw her on the floor, she said. Lyric was able to escape and run to her aunt.

Not only did she fight off a man who was many times her size, but she also got a good look at him.

The suspect description she gave to law enforcement matched the man police arrested, 32-year-old Leonardo Venegas.

Lyric credited her mother with teaching her a timeless lesson: don't talk to strangers.

"I told her don't talk to strangers, and if anything happens just try to pick up something that's close to her and just hit them with it," Lyric's mother Tisha McGill said.

Police commended Lyric for her intelligence and bravery.

"We're thankful that she did enough to save her life," said Officer Kiara Delva, a Miami police spokesperson.