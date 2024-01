Shoes worn by Michael Jordan in 6 NBA Championship clinching games up for auction, worth $7-10M

"The Dynasty Collection" of Air Jordan shoes worn by Michael Jordan in six Chicago Bulls NBA Championship clinching games will on auction in New York.

"The Dynasty Collection" of Air Jordan shoes worn by Michael Jordan in six Chicago Bulls NBA Championship clinching games will on auction in New York.

"The Dynasty Collection" of Air Jordan shoes worn by Michael Jordan in six Chicago Bulls NBA Championship clinching games will on auction in New York.

"The Dynasty Collection" of Air Jordan shoes worn by Michael Jordan in six Chicago Bulls NBA Championship clinching games will on auction in New York.

NEW YORK (WLS) -- An upcoming auction will feature one of the most extensive collections of Michael Jordan memorabilia ever sold.

Sotheby's is selling a set of six Air Jordan sneakers.

Each shoe was worn by Michael Jordan in the clinching game of each of his six NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls.

The set is called "The Dynasty Collection."

Sotheby's said it's estimated value range is $7-10 million.

The auction will happen Feb. 2 in New York.