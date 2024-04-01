'Boardwalk Empire' actor chases suspect after rock attack in New York

CENTRAL PARK -- "Boardwalk Empire" actor Michael Stuhlbarg was assaulted with a rock a homeless man threw at him in Central Park, New York on Sunday.

Stuhlbarg, 55, was walking on the upper east side of Central Park around 7:45 p.m. when he was struck in the back of the head by the rock.

Stuhlbarg chased after his suspected attacker, 27-year-old Xavier Israel, to the front of the Russian Consulate on East 91st Street.

Two uniformed officers took him into custody.

Israel was charged with felony assault. He has three prior arrests, two for misdemeanors and one for theft, all from January 2022.

Stuhlbarg suffered a small bruise and declined medical attention at the scene.

Stuhlbarg has also appeared in other projects like "A Serious Man,' "Dopesick," "The Staircase," "Call Me by Your Name," "The Shape of Water," and more.