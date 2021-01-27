Accused militia member charged in Michigan governor kidnap plot planning guilty plea

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8079441" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 14 men charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer had far more violent plans than just a kidnapping according to federal and state authorities.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New court documents reveal that Ty Garbin, one of the men accused of plotting to kidnap and possibly kill Michigan's governor, is planning to plead guilty Wednesday morning in a Grand Rapids federal courtroom.Garbin helped run the group through commando training in Michigan and Wisconsin, federal agents said, and also allegedly planned an attack on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lakefront vacation home. Garbin and five federal defendants are facing conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges and could be sentenced to life in prison. The possibility of a stiff sentence is likely a major factor in his change of plea hearing scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Chicago time.Investigators say Garbin is considered the leader of the Michigan-based militia group called Wolverine Watchmen and met the plot's other accused leader, Adam Fox, during an armed militia protest at Michigan's capitol last summer. Fox has pleaded not guilty-as have the others charged in federal; and state court.Federal prosecutors say as the planning took off, Garbin and the others rehearsed with improvised explosive devices, some of which authorities seized when they took down the militia group. Investigators say they found an encrypted message from Garbin in which he discussed blowing up a highway bridge near the governor's vacation home as a way to "hinder" law enforcement responding to the attack on her and her family. According to the federal indictment, one of those charged in the kidnapping plot suggested if police showed up during a reconnaissance mission, the group planned kill officers after giving them one chance to leave on their own. During the plea change hearing in Grand Rapids court on Wednesday, details of a cooperation agreement between Garbin and the government-if one exists-would typically be made public. If he agrees to testify against the others charged in the case, additional guilty pleas could be expected from other defendants.Garbin's attorneys did not respond to I-Team messages left on Tuesday but regardless of whether he cooperates, some of his militia brothers are helping the government according to newly filed federal court records reviewed by the ABC7 I-Team.A number of uncharged militiamen have appeared in front of a secret grand jury-testimony that federal prosecutors have asked a judge for permission to share with Michigan state attorneys for use in prosecuting their own cases. In addition to Garbin and the five charged federally, there are eight others facing terrorism and gun charges in Michigan state court.