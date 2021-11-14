plane crash

'He protected her': 11-year-old girl survives plane crash that killed her father

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday on Beaver Island in the far northern part of Lake Michigan.
By Bill Hutchinson
EMBED <>More Videos

11-year-old girl survives plane crash that killed her father, 3 others

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. -- An 11-year-old girl is the only survivor of a small commuter plane crash on an island in Lake Michigan that claimed the lives of her father and three other people, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Welke Airport on Beaver Island in the far northern part of Lake Michigan just below the Upper Peninsula, Lt. William Church of the Charlevoix County, Michigan, Sheriff's Office told ABC News on Sunday.

The twin-engine Britton-Norman BN-2 aircraft crashed on landing at the airport after departing from Charlevoix, Michigan, about 32 miles away, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

A helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Great Lakes was training in the area at the time and responded to an emergency call from the island. It then flew the critically injured child and a male adult, who initially survived the crash, to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey, Coast Guard officials said.

The sheriff's office said the male victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, Coast Guard officials said.

The Coast Guard Great Lakes said in a tweet that the helicopter crew performed "chest compressions" on the 11-year-old en route to the hospital.

The girl's mother, Christina Perdue, said her daughter Laney is stable and receiving care at a children's hospital in Grand Rapids.

Laney's father and Christina's husband Mike Perdue, a realtor from Gaylord, Michigan, was among those killed in the crash.

"We are heartbroken with the loss of my husband, a father, brother, son and friend. He gave the best bear hugs, and I believe he grabbed our daughter and protected her. It's her last memory before the crash," Christina Perdue said in a statement.

Church also identified a couple killed in the incident as Kate Leese and Adam Kendall.

The name of the pilot who died was being withheld by the sheriff's office, pending notification of relatives, Church said.

The Petoskey News-Review reported that Leese and Kendall were new residents of Beaver Island and were planning to plant a vineyard there.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganchild injuredu.s. & worldlake michiganplane crashabc newsnational
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
PLANE CRASH
Airplane crashes near San Diego neighborhood, no survivors reported
Michigan man, 23, killed in fiery New Hampshire plane crash
No one hurt after plane crashes during hard landing at Chicago airport
1 Air Force pilot dead, 2 injured, after Texas runway mishap
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Show More
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
More TOP STORIES News