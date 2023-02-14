New Jersey schools closed after Michigan State shooting suspect found with note threatening them

A student who witnessed the gunman fire his first shots at Michigan State described the scene.

EWING, N.J. -- Police in Ewing Township, New Jersey say the decision to close the school district on Tuesday came after the man who shot eight people at Michigan State University, killing three, was found with a note threatening Ewing schools.

Out of an abundance of caution, Ewing Public Schools announced all its schools would be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Police say the gunman who killed himself hours after fatally shooting three students at Michigan State University was 43-year-old Anthony McRae.

Ewing Township police said McRae had ties to the Ewing area.

Police released images of the suspect in the MSU shootings.

They were notified by police in Michigan that McRae was found with a note in his pocket that indicated a threat to two Ewing schools.

Investigators say that McRae had a history of mental health issues.

"As the investigation continued, and out of an abundance of caution, the Ewing Public Schools were closed for the day," Ewing police said. "Officers from Ewing and surrounding agencies were stationed at each closed public school as well as other schools in the township."

Ewing police say that after further investigation it was determined the incident was isolated to Michigan and "there is no threat to Ewing schools."

Police say their investigation indicated that McRae has not lived in the Ewing area in several years.

Officers will remain at all Ewing Public Schools buildings for the day.

It is anticipated that all Ewings schools will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

WATCH: Authorities ID MSU shooter

Police say five Michigan State University students remain in critical condition following the mass shooting.

The shooting began Monday night at an academic building and later moved to the nearby student union.

Police say McRae shot himself miles from campus while being confronted by officers.

Chris Rozman, deputy chief of campus police, says investigators still "have absolutely no idea" what McRae's motive was.

McRae was not a student or Michigan State employee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.