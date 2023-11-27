A Skokie man was arrested and charged with making several bomb threats in the north suburbs over the past few months, prosecutors said.

Skokie man accused of making several Evanston bomb threats after other charges

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A man charged with multiple felonies after making fake bomb threats in the north suburbs is facing even more charges Monday.

Jacob Spiro of Skokie was charged with four bomb threats reported to Evanston police between Sept. 12 and Oct. 3, police said.

The first and second threats were against the Evanston library on Sept. 12 and 14, and were received via email. No explosives were found.

The third and fourth bomb threats were at the McDonald's in the 1900-block of Dempster Street, and they were received via 911 call.

No explosive devices were found.

Spiro was identified as the suspect Nov. 17, and he surrendered to Evanston police.

He's been charged with making false bomb threats.

He's next due in court Monday in Skokie.

The 23-year-old has been charged with seven other false bomb and violence threats over the last several months.

Prosecutors said Spiro admitted to making the threats. They said he knew it was wrong, but he liked being excited.

The threats, according to police, have included businesses, schools and libraries across the northern suburbs. Threats were called into Skokie, where Spiro is from, as well as Niles, Morton Grove, Des Plaines and Glenview.

Spiro's arrest was the result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

Nile police said digital forensics linked the threats to Spiro, including threats to a Wendy's in Niles, Niles North High School in Skokie, the Skokie Public Library and a Goodwill store in Glenview.

During the course of their investigation, detectives in various jurisdictions found that none of these threats were credible.

