Small plane at Midway Airport slides off runway

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A small plane slid off the runway at Midway Airport Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The plane slid off runway 31 and came to a stop in the grass next to the runway, CFD said. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as emergency vehicles responded to the scene.

The small plane appeared to be undamaged and never left he airport property. It's unclear if weather played a role in the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

