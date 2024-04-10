More than 100 Chicago veterans board Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to visit national memorials

Chicago veterans are spending the day in Washington D.C. thanks to a partnership between Midway airport and Southwest Airlines.

Chicago veterans are spending the day in Washington D.C. thanks to a partnership between Midway airport and Southwest Airlines.

Chicago veterans are spending the day in Washington D.C. thanks to a partnership between Midway airport and Southwest Airlines.

Chicago veterans are spending the day in Washington D.C. thanks to a partnership between Midway airport and Southwest Airlines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 100 U.S. Military veterans boarded an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. early Wednesday morning.

Veterans flew out of Midway airport and will spend the day visiting the national memorials for the conflicts in which they fought.

The flight includes a total of 116 veterans, 102 of which fought in Vietnam, 11 served in the Korean War and three served during World War Two.

They represent Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy.

Wednesday's day-trip marks Chicago's 113th Honor Flight.

The city has partnered with the Midway airport and Southwest Airlines for 17 years.

READ ALSO | US Marine sergeant struck, killed by pickup truck while changing tire on Stevenson Expressway