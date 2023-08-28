Migrant mother's little girl becomes 'the baby' of Grace and Peace Church after being born there

Grace and Peace Church has been helping hundreds of Venezuelans in the last year, and there is one little girl born there who has become the "baby" of the church.

Everyone there knows Kamila, who turns 1 year old in October, and they know the journey her mother took.

Crisbely Ramirez was seven months pregnant with Kamila. Friends helped her cross four rivers and the jungle. In one video she is heard saying, "Go ahead. I can't!"

She and those friends, separated in Mexico, reunited in Chicago at Grace and Peace. Baby Kamila was born a little less two months later.

Ramirez said to have arrived there is wonderful, and for baby Kamila to be born healthy is a blessing. Pastor Elsie Rodriguez was there to greet the buses when they arrived.

"To see the fear in their faces, and they were embraced, they felt at home right away," Rodriguez said.

Now, Rodriguez says everyone in the congregation feels like Kamila's godparent.

"When she walks through that door, everybody wants her," Rodriguez said.

Kamila recently had her presentation ceremony at church.

Ramirez is grateful for the support in Chicago and for the friends who have become family. And, she is grateful her 12-year-old son and baby daughter will have opportunities here they would not have had in Venezuela.